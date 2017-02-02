Exclusive

China and Japan set for another high-speed railway fight

Thailand, Malaysia to start talks on 1,500km route

Suu Kyi's silence on Muslim adviser's murder raises eyebrows

De facto leader distancing herself from Myanmar's religious tensions

myanmar

Latest headlines

more

  • Mazda, Subaru brace for Trump's trade policies

    Smaller automakers more exposed due to limited US production

  • Company in focus

    ST Engineering is expanding Singapore's 'total defense' beyond military

    As company marks 50th year, it is broadening focus to AI and smart tech

  • Japan's delivery network feeling the strain

    Rising parcel volume, severe labor shortage making logistics systems difficult to maintain

  • Philippines' Duterte scraps peace talks with communists

  • Reading, drinking, sleeping -- all in one bookshop

    Bookworms, experience-seekers find warm welcome in Tokyo

  • Japanese sake exports on the rise

    A growing appetite for sushi overseas creates thirst for the beverage

Features

Viewpoints

Print Edition

Mongolia's MOMENT

A turning point in the long hunt for stability

Categories

Business

Politics & Economy

Markets

Viewpoints

Tech & Science

Life & Arts

Regions

Japan

Mainland China

Hong Kong, Macau

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

India
Latest print edition
See all issues
Photos
prevnext
Asia300 Companies to watch
Nikkei Asia300 Index
1,100.27
more news and indexes
About Asia300
Announcements
Receive our newsletters
Register

Follow Nikkei Asian Review
Japan Update
more
Market data
Nikkei 225 18,918.20
Shanghai Comp. 3,140.17
Hang Seng 23,129.21
Singapore STI 3,041.94
Sensex 28,240.52
Dow Jones Ind. 20,071.46
USD/JPY 112.77
USD/CNY 6.86
Data delayed by at least 15 minutes.
Nikkei 225 Components
About Nikkei Indexes
Videos
more
Photos
prevnext
Most read
Latest videos from CNBC logo_cnbc
more
Company IR [AD]