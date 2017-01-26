To reach Trump, Toyota sounds out second-in-command

Vice President Pence well-versed in complexities of auto industry, execs say

India-China rivalry reaches into orbit and beyond

Regional giants chase prestige, power and prosperity in space race

Latest headlines

more
  • Bruce Stokes

    Scared of China? In US, fear runs along age, partisan lines

    Trump's 'get tough' stance on trade resonates widely among Americans

  • Trump, Xi paint contrasting pictures of international order

    Which will resonate more: Protectionist rhetoric or talk of 'honey melons'?

  • Exclusive

    Saudi king plans March trip to Japan

    Oil-dependent kingdom looking for new economic drivers

Features

Viewpoints

Print Edition

THE NEXT GIANT LEAP

India and China lead Asia's evolving space race

Categories

Business

Politics & Economy

Markets

Viewpoints

Tech & Science

Life & Arts

Regions

Japan

Mainland China

Hong Kong, Macau

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

India
Latest print edition
See all issues
Photos
prevnext
Asia300 Companies to watch
Nikkei Asia300 Index
1,097.22
more news and indexes
About Asia300
Receive our newsletters
Register

Follow Nikkei Asian Review
Japan Update
more
Market data
Nikkei 225 19,402.39
Shanghai Comp. 3,159.16
Hang Seng 23,374.17
Singapore STI 3,051.78
Sensex 27,708.14
Dow Jones Ind. 20,068.51
USD/JPY 114.29
USD/CNY 6.87
Data delayed by at least 15 minutes.
Nikkei 225 Components
About Nikkei Indexes
Videos
more
Photos
prevnext
Most read
Latest videos from CNBC logo_cnbc
more
Company IR [AD]