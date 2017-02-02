China and Japan set for another high-speed railway fight
Thailand, Malaysia to start talks on 1,500km route
Suu Kyi's silence on Muslim adviser's murder raises eyebrows
De facto leader distancing herself from Myanmar's religious tensions
-
Mazda, Subaru brace for Trump's trade policies
Smaller automakers more exposed due to limited US production
-
Company in focus
ST Engineering is expanding Singapore's 'total defense' beyond military
As company marks 50th year, it is broadening focus to AI and smart tech
-
Japan's delivery network feeling the strain
Rising parcel volume, severe labor shortage making logistics systems difficult to maintain
-
Philippines' Duterte scraps peace talks with communists
-
Reading, drinking, sleeping -- all in one bookshop
Bookworms, experience-seekers find warm welcome in Tokyo
-
Japanese sake exports on the rise
A growing appetite for sushi overseas creates thirst for the beverage