To reach Trump, Toyota sounds out second-in-command
Trump, Xi paint contrasting pictures of international order
Tokyo on edge as Washington, Detroit blast strong dollar
For Japan's automakers, no easy choice on US investment
Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US 'sanctuary' cities
Vice President Pence well-versed in complexities of auto industry, execs say
India-China rivalry reaches into orbit and beyond
Regional giants chase prestige, power and prosperity in space race
Trump's protectionism to have seesaw effect on steel market
While US prices rise, Asian ones may fall amid flood of Chinese products
Son's leadership stands out as SoftBank weathers Trump storm
Mobile carrier's stock unfazed by protectionist rhetoric
SK Hynix operating profit doubles in Q4 to 1.5tn won
Robust performance pushed share price to record high
Bruce Stokes
Scared of China? In US, fear runs along age, partisan lines
Trump's 'get tough' stance on trade resonates widely among Americans
Trump, Xi paint contrasting pictures of international order
Which will resonate more: Protectionist rhetoric or talk of 'honey melons'?
Exclusive
Saudi king plans March trip to Japan
Oil-dependent kingdom looking for new economic drivers