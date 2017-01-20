Spotlight
Asian leaders congratulate Trump on becoming US president
Taiwan lauds ties as Beijing strikes cautious note
Beijing confounds the China commodities 'bears'
Capacity cuts and rising construction demand have reduced overall economic risk
-
Joseph Chinyong Liow
Trump's ascent should prompt Southeast Asia to look back
Regional states do not have to fall into the trap of zero-sum outcomes
-
Myanmar rebuffs Malaysia on OIC as ASEAN warns on Rohingya naming issue
Naypyitaw accuses Malaysia of 'exploiting' Rohingya crisis as regional bloc warns over use of ASEAN name
-
Japan wants to export nursing care services
Public-private partnership intends to transfer country's expertise abroad
-
Chicago chefs keep fading Macanese flavors alive
Quest to preserve Macau's culinary history steps up with Fat Rice cookbook
-
Speculation grows over Taiwan's entry into NAND market
Micron, Nanya tie-up may signal island's plunge into new memory supply chain
-
Japan's space industry gets some new life
Young venture companies promise new ideas and lower costs