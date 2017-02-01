India to close foreign investment approval body
Government seeks to boost capital inflows by cutting red tape
Japan's pension megafund to invest in US infrastucture
Tokyo proposal steps up bilateral jobs initiative
-
David S. Lee
Strong leader needed as South Korea waits at crossroads
No clear front runner has emerged to fill vacuum left by Park's impeachment.
-
Nintendo to equip Switch with upgraded web services
VR also being considered for the new console, chief says
-
Trump fires next salvo, naming China, Japan 'currency manipulators'
Japanese officials deny charge, say market determines forex rates
-
A US-less TPP leaves China to set Asia's trade rules
Remaining signatories scramble for alternatives as Trump pulls out of trade pact
-
Trump concerns and Macau casino data shadow Hong Kong stocks
Hang Seng Index dips 0.2% in first session after Chinese New Year
-
Earnings preview
Oji Holdings looks to post 5% operating profit gain
Online shopping spurs domestic demand for cardboard, softening sales slide