Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung chief

Court will make decision on the warrant for Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday

Japanese companies flock to Myanmar

Others, too, see potential in country of 50 million

  • Universal Robina plans more factories in Southeast Asia

    Philippine food and beverage maker plans to spend less than it did in 2016

  • Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Property reaffirms interest in core business

    After $5.5 billion Duet deal, group's non-property business will be less than 20%

  • Toho rides 'Your Name' to peak earnings

    Blockbuster animated film could get new life with Oscar nomination

  • China's Dalian Wanda forecasts growth for 2017

    Rating agencies see mounting debt and slowing property market as risks

  • Overseas Filipinos sending more money home as dollar rises

    US recovery seen driving quickest remittance growth since 2008

  • Asian markets fall on 'hard Brexit' talk

    Sterling crashes, stocks tumble ahead of PM May speech

TUNE-UP TIME FOR VIETNAM

The country faces a make-or-break moment 30 years after its Doi Moi reforms

