Spotlight
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung chief
Court will make decision on the warrant for Lee Jae-yong on Wednesday
Japanese companies flock to Myanmar
Others, too, see potential in country of 50 million
Universal Robina plans more factories in Southeast Asia
Philippine food and beverage maker plans to spend less than it did in 2016
Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Property reaffirms interest in core business
After $5.5 billion Duet deal, group's non-property business will be less than 20%
Toho rides 'Your Name' to peak earnings
Blockbuster animated film could get new life with Oscar nomination
China's Dalian Wanda forecasts growth for 2017
Rating agencies see mounting debt and slowing property market as risks
Overseas Filipinos sending more money home as dollar rises
US recovery seen driving quickest remittance growth since 2008
Asian markets fall on 'hard Brexit' talk
Sterling crashes, stocks tumble ahead of PM May speech