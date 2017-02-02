Toyota near tie-up with Suzuki on development, procurement
Leading Japanese automaker expands alliances targeting IT, self-driving
Apple to start making iPhone in India by June
Move would help the tech giant crack the country's huge smartphone market
-
US reiterates commitment to protect key ally Japan
Defense chief visits Tokyo amid provocations by China, North Korea
-
Singh and Sharma
Indian budget a missed opportunity for difficult reforms
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley silent on jobless growth, bad loans and tax issues
-
Disconnect between BOJ, investors roils Japanese markets
Doubts about bank's yield curve commitment compounded by Trump accusations
-
Areva deal signals chilled French-Chinese nuclear partnership
China is crucial for growth, but two sides fail to agree on terms
-
Hong Kong University chief leaving, calls job 'complicated'
Mathieson cites wish for home, not politics, in taking lesser-paying post
-
Key Safety Systems likely to sponsor Takata turnaround
External committee picks Chinese parts maker's US unit