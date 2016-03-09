Toyota looks to invest $10bn in US
Auto giants heed Trump's push to create new American jobs
US fast-food giants look to locals to revive China's appetite
McDonald's, KFC hand control to Chinese companies
-
LG, Samsung consider new US plants to appease Trump
Electronics giants worry new government will tax their Mexico-made products
-
India sees robust growth in tax collections
Finance minister says government revenue unhurt by demonetization
-
Vietnam's FPT to list telecom, security subsidiaries
Changes in ownership rules mean state set to reduce its corporate stakes.
-
Taiwan president meets US Sen. Cruz despite Beijing pressure
Tsai also reportedly lunched with Trump advisors in Houston
-
Banyan Tree opens first Dhawa resort in Cuba
Company opens three-star hotel to capture wider market after making continual losses
-
Nikkei Asia300 Index ends little changed after US jobs report