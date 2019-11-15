Brazil stock exchange to add Nikkei 225 futures

TOKYO -- Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA will launch Nikkei Stock Average futures on Nov. 25, the bourse announced on Thursday, marking the debut of the futures in Latin America.

Lower interest rates are spurring demand for stock investment in Brazil. Listing the Nikkei 225 futures is part of B3's efforts to expand foreign stock trading.

The Nikkei 225 futures are easy for retail investors to trade, thanks to relatively small minimum trading units. Nikkei Stock Average futures have a minimum of 1,000 times the average, while the minimum for Nikkei 225 mini futures listed on the Osaka Exchange is 100 times. The trading unit at B3 will be 50 times the Nikkei 225.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, who took power in January, has revised the law to raise the pension age. His administration promotes more fund management options for domestic investors. B3 intends to expand trading of Asian and European stock futures, in addition to the Nikkei 225 futures.

The Singapore International Monetary Exchange -- which was merged with the Stock Exchange of Singapore to form the Singapore Exchange in 1999 -- was the first overseas bourse to list Nikkei Stock Average futures in September 1986. The index also arrived on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in September 1990. The futures are traded actively on the two bourses, and now B3 will become the third foreign exchange to handle them.

(Nikkei)