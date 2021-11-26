Call for entries: Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022

TOKYO -- Nikkei Asia, in partnership with sister publication the Financial Times and data provider Statista, is compiling a list of Asia-Pacific companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions.

The intention is to highlight businesses whose GHG emissions intensity -- emissions relative to revenue -- fell the most between 2015 and 2020. The list will be published in mid-2022 on asia.nikkei.com and in the Nikkei Asia magazine.

A sister list covering European companies compiled by the FT and Statista can be found here.

To participate, we invite you to fill out a short questionnaire about your company's GHG emissions for all available years between 2015 and 2020 and its revenue over the same period (or, for banks, net interest income). We also ask you to send us a data verification form, which needs to be downloaded and signed.

Eligibility for the list will be determined by the compound annual reduction rate (CARR) of emissions intensity. Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward on the Statista website, which also has more information about methodology and conditions of participation as well as useful contacts.

Inclusion on the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022 list offers a number of benefits:

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

A company's inclusion on the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list will be a visible and public acknowledgment of its environmental performance that will extend far beyond any specific industry or country. It has the potential to generate attention among possible partners, customers, employees and investors around the world.

EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The list will be published on asia.nikkei.com and FT.com as well as in the Nikkei Asia weekly magazine.

REPUTATIONAL BENEFITS

All companies that make the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes.*

ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1 MILLION CORPORATE FACTS

All participants that provide us with data on their GHG emissions and revenue will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial, irrespective of whether they are among the listed companies.

Who is eligible?

To be considered for inclusion, your company must meet the following criteria:

--Generated at least $50 million in revenue in 2020

--Be independent (i.e., the company applying to participate is not a subsidiary or a branch office of another company)

--Be headquartered in one of the following Asia-Pacific locations: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista online here, by Jan. 15, 2022; a Japanese form is also available. Alternatively, you can download a form in English or Japanese and send it to climate-apac@statista.com upon completion.

STEP TWO: DATA VERIFICATION

Your emissions and revenue data need to be verified. The necessary form, also available in Japanese, must be downloaded, signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CSR director), and then emailed, faxed or mailed to Statista. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

Online registration webpage

Registration form PDF: English/Japanese

Data verification form PDF: English/Japanese

Contact details

Should you have any questions or would otherwise like to contact us, please email climate-apac@statista.com

*The use of the label and the word-and-image logo "Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders 2022" is subject to a one-off payment of a license fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is completely free of charge.