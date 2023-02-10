Fast Retailing's price adjustment factor in Nikkei 225 to be changed

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced Friday that on Feb. 27 it will change the price adjustment factor applied to the prices of Fast Retailing in calculating the Nikkei 225 from 1 to 3 in response to the company's planned stock split.

Fast Retailing, a Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) constituent, is planning a stock split of 1 to 3. From the market opening on the ex-right date, Feb. 27, Nikkei will change the price adjustment factor of the company.

Since the price level of Fast Retailing in the Nikkei 225 will stay the same, the divisor will not be changed by this event. The price adjustment factor of the company for the Nikkei 500 Stock Average also will change from 1 to 3.

(Nikkei)