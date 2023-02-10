ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Fast Retailing's price adjustment factor in Nikkei 225 to be changed

Calculation to go from 1 to 3 in response to company's planned stock split

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced Friday that on Feb. 27 it will change the price adjustment factor applied to the prices of Fast Retailing in calculating the Nikkei 225 from 1 to 3 in response to the company's planned stock split.

Fast Retailing, a Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) constituent, is planning a stock split of 1 to 3. From the market opening on the ex-right date, Feb. 27, Nikkei will change the price adjustment factor of the company.

Since the price level of Fast Retailing in the Nikkei 225 will stay the same, the divisor will not be changed by this event. The price adjustment factor of the company for the Nikkei 500 Stock Average also will change from 1 to 3.

(Nikkei)

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close