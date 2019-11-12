Financial Times appoints first female editor as Barber steps down

TOKYO -- The Financial Times has named Roula Khalaf as its next editor, succeeding Lionel Barber.

Khalaf, a veteran foreign correspondent who has served as deputy editor since 2016, will become the publication's first female chief editor when Barber's tenure ends in January 2020.

The Lebanon-born Khalaf earned a master's degree from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. After joining the Financial Times, she served as Middle East editor, where she led coverage of the Arab Spring uprisings.

More recently, she has helped shape the strategic direction of editorial operations.

Barber was named editor in 2005 and shepherded the publication through its difficult transition from print to digital media. He was a forceful proponent of a paywall for FT.com at a time when most news organizations' digital strategies focused on advertising revenue.

His foresight helped the Financial Times achieve a readership of 1 million paid subscribers this year.

After Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015 from Pearson, Barber played an active role in cementing the alliance.