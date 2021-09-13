Four constituents of Nikkei Stock Index 300 to be replaced

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Monday that it will replace four of the constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, after its annual review between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

On Sept. 29, Maeda Corp. and Maeda Road Construction will be removed from the index and be replaced by Nihon M&A Center and MonotaRO. Meanwhile, Maeda and Maeda Road will be deleted due to the establishment of INFRONEER Holdings as their new holding company.

On Oct. 1, Citizen Watch will be replaced by SCSK. On Oct. 4, Onward Holdings will be removed from the index to be replaced by INFRONEER.

(Nikkei)