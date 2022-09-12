ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Four constituents of Nikkei Stock Index 300 to be replaced

Kawasaki Kisen, Kobe Bussan, Trancom and Shizuoka Financial Group will be added

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Monday that it will replace four of the constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, after its annual review between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

On Sept. 29, Shizuoka Bank will be removed from the index and replaced by Kawasaki Kisen. On Oct. 3, Megmilk Snow Brand and Toyo Ink SC Holdings will be replaced by Kobe Bussan and Trancom.

On Oct. 4, Furukawa will be removed from the index and replaced by Shizuoka Financial Group. Shizuoka Bank will establish Shizuoka Financial Group as a holding company.

(Nikkei)

