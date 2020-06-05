Hitachi Chemical to be removed from Nikkei 300

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will delete Hitachi Chemical as a component of the Nikkei Stock Index 300 due to its designation as "a stock to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Hitachi Chemical will be removed on June 8 and replaced by internet service company CyberAgent on June 10.

The Nikkei 500 Stock Average will also remove Hitachi Chemical on June 8 and add recruiting agency en-Japan on June 10.

Following the TSE's assignment of Hitachi Chemical as a stock to be delisted, Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse will remove the stock from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on June 11. No stock will be added for the time being, but the number of constituents will be put back to 400 at the next periodic review.

(Nikkei)