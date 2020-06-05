ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Announcements

Hitachi Chemical to be removed from Nikkei 300

Stock will also be deleted from Nikkei 500 and JPX-Nikkei Index 400

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will delete Hitachi Chemical as a component of the Nikkei Stock Index 300 due to its designation as "a stock to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Hitachi Chemical will be removed on June 8 and replaced by internet service company CyberAgent on June 10.

The Nikkei 500 Stock Average will also remove Hitachi Chemical on June 8 and add recruiting agency en-Japan on June 10.

Following the TSE's assignment of Hitachi Chemical as a stock to be delisted, Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse will remove the stock from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on June 11. No stock will be added for the time being, but the number of constituents will be put back to 400 at the next periodic review.

(Nikkei)

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close