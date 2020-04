TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. will remove Hitachi High-Tech Corp., formerly Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on April 22, in line with the TSE's decision to delist the stock, the two companies announced Thursday.

The number of shares in the index will remain below 400 until the regular August review, when it will be brought back up.

(Nikkei)