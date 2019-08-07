ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Announcements

JPX-Nikkei stock indexes to be reshuffled

Component changes to take effect on Aug. 30

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nikkei Inc. announced on Wednesday that they will reshuffle the component issues of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index following a periodic review.

A total of 31 stocks will be added to the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and 28 will be removed, bringing the total to 400 issues.

For the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index, 48 issues will be removed and 49 will be added, bringing the total to 200.

The indexes, which are jointly compiled by the two organizations, will reflect the new components starting on Aug. 30.

For details, please visit here.

(Nikkei)

