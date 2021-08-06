JPX-Nikkei stock indexes to be reshuffled after periodic review

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nikkei Inc. announced on Friday that they will reshuffle the component issues of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index following a periodic review.

The two JPX-Nikkei indexes will be calculated based on the new component issues from Aug. 31.

The TSE and Nikkei also announced that they will conduct an Index Consultation on the proposed revisions of guidebooks for the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index toward a periodic review in 2022.

Opinions will be accepted until Sept. 6. The proposed revisions of guidebooks for the two JPX-Nikkei indexes are based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code, which was revised in June, and the new market segments to be applied next spring by the TSE.

As a result of the latest periodic review, 40 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and 41 stocks will be added to it, bringing the total number of component issues to 400 again.

The index has been calculated based on 399 stocks since November 2020, when NTT Docomo was removed.

Meanwhile, 52 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index and 53 stocks will be added to it, bringing the total number of component issues to 200.

The two indexes are usually reshuffled periodically at the end of August. But the 2020 periodical shakeup was postponed by three months until the end of November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Nikkei)