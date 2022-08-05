JPX-Nikkei stock indexes to be reshuffled after periodic review

TOKYO -- The JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and Nikkei Inc. announced on Friday that they will reshuffle the component issues of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index following a periodic review.

The two JPX-Nikkei indexes will be calculated based on the new component issues from Aug. 31.

As a result of the latest review, 34 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and 36 stocks will be added to it, bringing the total number of component issues to 400 again.

The index has been calculated based on 398 stocks since two stocks were removed after a review in 2021.

Meanwhile, 45 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index and 48 stocks will be added, bringing the total number of component issues to 200.

The two indexes are usually reshuffled at the end of August.

For details, click here.

(Nikkei)