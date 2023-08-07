ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
JPX-Nikkei stock indexes to be reshuffled after periodic review

Component changes to take effect on Aug. 31

| Japan

TOKYO -- JPX Market Innovation & Research and Nikkei announced on Monday that they will reshuffle the component issues of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index following a periodic review.

As a result of the latest review, 36 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and 38 stocks will be added to it. Meanwhile, 50 stocks will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index and 54 stocks will be added.

The changes in both indexes will take effect on Aug. 31.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.

