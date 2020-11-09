JPX-Nikkei stock indexes to be reshuffled

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nikkei Inc. announced on Monday that they will reshuffle the component issues of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index following a periodic review.

A total of 32 stocks will be added to the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and 27 will be removed, bringing the total to 400 issues. The number of component issues has remained at 395 as FamilyMart and four other issues were removed since August 2019.

For the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index, 49 issues will be removed and 53 will be added, bringing the total to 200.

The reshuffles, usually conducted following periodic reviews in late August, have been delayed for three months this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The indexes, which are jointly compiled by the two organizations, will reflect the new components starting on Nov. 30.

(Nikkei)