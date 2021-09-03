ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Maeda to be removed from JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on Oct. 1

New holding company to be added as constituent stock

TOKYO -- Nikkei and the Tokyo Stock Exchange announced on Friday that Maeda Corp. will be removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on Oct. 1 due to its establishing a new holding company.

Maeda will be replaced by the new holding company called INFRONEER Holdings, which is to be listed on the TSE from Oct. 1, as a constituent stock of the index on the same day.

On Sept. 29 -- when Maeda is to be delisted -- and Sept. 30, JPX-Nikkei Index 400 will be calculated using its final market capitalization on Sept. 28.

(Nikkei)

