ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Mercari, Lasertec to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

J.Front Retailing to be removed in biannual reshuffle

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Tuesday that it will add two constituent stocks to the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, effective Oct. 31, following a periodic review.

Mercari, Lasertec will be added to the index, while J.Front Retailing will be removed.

The index is based on the Nikkei 225. A constituent is removed from the index if it derives more than a certain share of its revenue from fossil fuels or infringes other rules.

This index, which was launched in May 2022, is reviewed twice a year, at the end of April and October.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index website.

Read Next

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more