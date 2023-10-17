Mercari, Lasertec to join Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Tuesday that it will add two constituent stocks to the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, effective Oct. 31, following a periodic review.

Mercari, Lasertec will be added to the index, while J.Front Retailing will be removed.

The index is based on the Nikkei 225. A constituent is removed from the index if it derives more than a certain share of its revenue from fossil fuels or infringes other rules.

This index, which was launched in May 2022, is reviewed twice a year, at the end of April and October.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index website.