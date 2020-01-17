Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to be removed from Nikkei 300

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will delete Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma as a component of the Nikkei Stock Index 300 due to its designation as "a stock to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will be removed on Jan. 20 and replaced by package delivery group SG Holdings on Jan. 22.

The Nikkei 500 Stock Average will also remove Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma on Jan. 20 and add touch-screen major Nissha on Jan. 22.

Following the TSE's assignment of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma as a stock to be delisted, Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse will remove the stock from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on Jan. 23. No stock will be added, but the number of constituents will be put back to 400 at the periodic review in August.

(Nikkei)