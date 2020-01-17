ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Announcements

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to be removed from Nikkei 300

Stock will also be deleted from Nikkei 500 and JPX-Nikkei Index 400

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will delete Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma as a component of the Nikkei Stock Index 300 due to its designation as "a stock to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will be removed on Jan. 20 and replaced by package delivery group SG Holdings on Jan. 22.

The Nikkei 500 Stock Average will also remove Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma on Jan. 20 and add touch-screen major Nissha on Jan. 22.

Following the TSE's assignment of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma as a stock to be delisted, Nikkei and the Tokyo bourse will remove the stock from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 on Jan. 23. No stock will be added, but the number of constituents will be put back to 400 at the periodic review in August.

(Nikkei)

See Also

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media