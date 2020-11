TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 3 will delete NTT Docomo as a component of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 due to its designation as "a stock to be delisted" by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

A replacement will not be made, so the number of the component stocks will not return to 400 until the periodic review in August 2021.

(Nikkei)