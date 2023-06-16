NTT's price adjustment factor in Nikkei 225 to be changed

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced Friday that on June 29 it will change the price adjustment factor applied to the prices of NTT in calculating the Nikkei 225 from 0.4 to 10 in response to the company's planned stock split.

NTT, a Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) constituent, is planning a stock split of 1 to 25. From the market opening on the ex-right date, June 29, Nikkei will change the price adjustment factor of the company.

Since the price level of NTT in the Nikkei 225 will stay the same, the divisor will not be changed by this event.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.