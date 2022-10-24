ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nidec, two others to join Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index

Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index will also be reshuffled

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced Monday that it will add SMC, Nidec and Hoya to the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index, replacing Sumitomo Chemical, Yokogawa Electric and Suzuki Motor, in a regular reshuffle of the stocks on the benchmark.

The company will also carry out a regular reshuffle of the constituents of the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index, adding Shizuoka Financial Group and Daiwa Securities Group.

The changes in both indexes will take effect on Oct. 31. Nikkei reviews the indexes every October.

No constituent will be removed from the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index. Two companies have been dropped since the last year's regular reshuffle, bringing the total number down to 48. The upcoming reshuffle will bring the figure back up to 50.

The stocks of the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index and the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index are picked from Nikkei Stock Average based on their proportion of overseas sales.

