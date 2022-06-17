Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield 50 Index set for reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei will reshuffle the constituents of the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index on June 30, after a periodic review.

Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, JFE Holdings, Citizen Watch, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Nippon Express Holdings will be added as new constituents, while Konica Minolta, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone, KDDI and The Kansai Electric Power will be removed from the index.

The index has had 48 components since last fall, when Nisshinbo Holdings and SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings were removed. From June 30, the number of the index constituents will return to 50.

The stocks were selected based on their expected dividend yields at the end of May. The index's expected dividend yield following the adjustment stood at 5.23%.

(Nikkei)