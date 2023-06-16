ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield 50 Index set for reshuffle

Index to return to 50 constituent companies after adjustment

TOKYO -- Nikkei will reshuffle the constituents of the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index on June 30, after a periodic review.

Tosoh, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Isuzu Motors and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha will be added as new constituents, while Itochu will be removed from the index.

The index has had 47 components because three were removed since the last periodic review. With this reshuffle, the number will be back to 50.

The stocks were selected based on their expected dividend yields at the end of May. The weighted average dividend yield of the index as of May 31 based on the new 50 constituents was 4.66%.

