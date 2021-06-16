ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield 50 Index to be reshuffled

Three companies to be added and the benchmark will again have 50 stocks

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will reshuffle the constituents of the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index on June 30 after a periodic review.

INPEX Corp., Nippon Yusen K.K. and SoftBank Corp. will be added as new constituents, while Tokai Carbon Co., and NSK will be removed from the index.

When NTT Docomo was taken off the index in October last year, it was not replaced, which reduced the number of constituents to 49. From June 30, the number of the index constituents will again be 50.

The stocks were selected based on their expected dividend yields at the end of May. The index's expected dividend yield following the adjustment stood at 4.41%.

(Nikkei)

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more