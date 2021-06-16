Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield 50 Index to be reshuffled

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will reshuffle the constituents of the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index on June 30 after a periodic review.

INPEX Corp., Nippon Yusen K.K. and SoftBank Corp. will be added as new constituents, while Tokai Carbon Co., and NSK will be removed from the index.

When NTT Docomo was taken off the index in October last year, it was not replaced, which reduced the number of constituents to 49. From June 30, the number of the index constituents will again be 50.

The stocks were selected based on their expected dividend yields at the end of May. The index's expected dividend yield following the adjustment stood at 4.41%.

(Nikkei)