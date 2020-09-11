Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield 50 to replace component stocks

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Friday changes to the component stocks of the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index after its periodic review.

Starting Sept. 25, Komatsu, Honda Motor, Subaru, Yamaha Motor and Marubeni will be replaced by Nisshinbo Holdings, Konica Minolta, AGC, Seiko Epson, Concordia Financial Group, Sompo Holdings, T&D Holdings, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Kansai Electric Power.

The index decreased to 46 companies as four stocks -- including Nissan Motor -- were dropped since the last reshuffle in June 2019. But the number of companies will return to 50 after the change.

A periodic review is usually conducted at the end of June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks were selected based on expected dividend yields at the end of August, when the index's expected dividend yield following the adjustment stood at 4.75%.

(Nikkei)