Nikkei 225 to replace 3 constituent stocks after semi-annual review

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Monday that it will replace three constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, as part of its semi-annual review, effective from Oct. 2.

Japanese flea market app operator Mercari and chip inspection device company Lasertec will be added due to their stocks' high liquidity, while furniture retailer Nitori Holdings will also be added to enhance that under-weighted sector. Nippon Sheet Glass, Mitsui E&S Co. and Matsui Securities will be removed.

Following the exclusion of stocks from the Nikkei 225, the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index will also remove Nippon Sheet Glass, Mitsui E&S Co. and Matsui Securities.

At the same time, the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index will strike the name of Matsui Securities off the list, while the Nikkei 225 Global Exposure 50 Index will exclude Nippon Sheet Glass from its composite. All these changes will take place on Oct. 2.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.