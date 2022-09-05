Nikkei 225 to replace 3 constituent stocks

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Monday that it will replace three constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, as part of its annual review, effective by Oct. 4. Additionally, Shizuoka Bank will be replaced by Shizuoka Financial Group that the bank is going to establish as a holding company.

The replacement of stocks will take place over three business days, starting on Sept. 29. SMC, Nidec and Hoya will be added owing to their robust market liquidity. Maruha Nichiro, Unitika and Oki Electric Industry will be removed.

Following the exclusion of stocks from the Nikkei 225, the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, which began at the end of May, will remove Shizuoka Bank on Sept. 29. Unitika and Oki will be removed on Oct. 3. The index will not be replenished and will have a periodic review at the end of October.

Oki will be removed from the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index on Oct. 3. The index will not be replenished. The number of stocks will be returned to 50 at the regular review next June.

