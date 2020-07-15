Nikkei 225 to replace Sony Financial with Japan Exchange Group

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will replace Sony Financial Holdings with Japan Exchange Group in the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average. Nikkei concluded that Sony Financial Holdings is highly likely to be delisted as a result of the tender offer bid (TOB) by Sony, its parent company to make Sony Financial a wholly owned subsidiary.

The replacement will be made on July 29. Japan Exchange Group's presumed par value is 50 yen.

Concurrently, Sony Financial Holdings will also be deleted from the Nikkei 500 Stock Average on July 29 and replaced by health care company SMS. Sony Financial Holdings will also be deleted from the Nikkei 225 Domestic Exposure 50 Index on July 29. The replacement will be made at an annual review.

(Nikkei)