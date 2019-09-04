Nikkei 225 to replace Tokyo Dome with M3

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on Wednesday announced it will replace Tokyo Dome with M3 in the constituent stocks of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, effective Oct. 1, as part of its annual review.

Tokyo Dome will be removed due to its low market liquidity. M3, classified in the consumer goods and services sector, will be added as a result of the adjustment of the sector weight.

The presumed par value of M3 will be 125/6 yen.

Also on Oct. 1, the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, will remove Nisshinbo Holdings and replace it with Nidec Corp.

(Nikkei)