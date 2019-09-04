ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei 225 to replace Tokyo Dome with M3

Japan's leading indexes ready to undergo annual reshuffle on Oct. 1

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on Wednesday announced it will replace Tokyo Dome with M3 in the constituent stocks of the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, effective Oct. 1, as part of its annual review.

Tokyo Dome will be removed due to its low market liquidity. M3, classified in the consumer goods and services sector, will be added as a result of the adjustment of the sector weight.

The presumed par value of M3 will be 125/6 yen.

Also on Oct. 1, the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, will remove Nisshinbo Holdings and replace it with Nidec Corp.

(Nikkei)

