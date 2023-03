Nikkei Inc. announced on Friday that it will replace three constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, effective on April 3, as a result of its first regular review in spring.

Oriental Land, Renesas Electronics and Japan Airlines will be added to the index because of high liquidity, while Toyobo, Nippon Light Metal Holdings and Toho Zinc will be deleted because of low liquidity.

