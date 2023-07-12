ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Nikkei 225 to revise rules for adding new stocks in October

Changes to reflect results of public consultation

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei said on Wednesday that it will introduce new rules for the Nikkei Stock Average, or Nikkei 225, in October based on the results of public consultations that took place between May 10 and June 12.

The main goal of the change is to reduce impact on the Nikkei 225 of adding new constituent stocks with relatively low trading values. Based on the consultations, Nikkei decided to add such stocks into Nikkei 225 in two phases, applying half the weighting each time.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei Indexes website.

