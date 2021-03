TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. said Tuesday that it will replace nine constituents of the Nikkei 500 Stock Average.

The reshuffle, which will take place between March 30 and April 2, is part of an annual review that accounts for turnover, trading value, market capitalization, designation as "securities to be delisted" and planned delisting of constituents due to corporate restructuring.

(Nikkei)

