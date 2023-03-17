ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nikkei 500 Average set for reshuffle

Seven components to change on April 3 in annual review

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. said Friday that it will replace seven constituents of the Nikkei 500 Stock Average.

The reshuffle, which will take place on April 3, is part of an annual review that accounts for trading value, trading volume and market capitalization during the previous three years.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.

(Nikkei)

