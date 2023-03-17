Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Announcements Nikkei 500 Average set for reshuffle Seven components to change on April 3 in annual review March 17, 2023 17:04 JST | Japan
TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. said Friday that it will replace seven constituents of the Nikkei 500 Stock Average.
The reshuffle, which will take place on April 3, is part of an annual review that accounts for trading value, trading volume and market capitalization during the previous three years.
For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.
(Nikkei)
