Nikkei Asia honored at SOPA media awards

TOKYO -- Nikkei Asia has won its first-ever honor in the global section of the annual awards run by the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA).

Nikkei Asia, which is owned by Japan's Nikkei Inc., received an honorable mention -- effectively second place -- in the "excellence in opinion writing" category at Thursday night's prize ceremony.

The entry, a trio of pieces on the "regionalization of Asia" by contributor William Bratton, was one of three finalists in the category. Bloomberg News won the award, while The Economist was the other shortlisted publication.

Nikkei Asia's submission to the judges described how the pieces by Bratton, an economic geographer and former investment bank researcher, brought "fresh and provocative insights to Asia's longer-term economic, financial and political trends and trajectories." One of Bratton's central arguments was that as Asia's economy becomes more regional in structure, Western powers will be displaced.

"This, in turn, will accelerate the emerging global economic and geopolitical schism," the submission said.

Nikkei Asia was also a finalist in the new "excellence in technology reporting" category. The entry comprised reporting on the chip industry and supply chain shortages, led by Taiwan-based correspondents Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li.

SOPA, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, runs what are widely considered Asia's premier media awards. The global section attracts the world's biggest English-language media organizations.

The Financial Times, which is also a Nikkei company, won the "excellence in human rights reporting" category for its piece "The digital detectives searching for North Korea's disappeared." It also received an honorable mention for scoop of the year, for a story on a Chinese hypersonic weapons test.