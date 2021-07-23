Nikkei Asia wins gold for US-China decoupling and vaccine features

TOKYO -- Nikkei Asia has won two of the top prizes in this year's Asian Media Awards for its reporting on the U.S.-China trade war and the pandemic.

"Inside the US campaign to cut China out of the tech supply chain," by Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang, received the gold award for feature writing, the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced Thursday.

Nikkei Asia also won gold in pandemic reporting for CK Tan and Erwida Maulia's "Red Pill? Behind China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy."

This marked the first time Nikkei Asia received multiple top prizes in a single year at the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards. The English-language publication covering business, economic and political news across Asia last won gold in 2019.

The South China Morning Post led in overall awards this year at nine, followed by India Today Group at five and Nikkei at four.

In addition to the two top prizes, Nikkei Asia won bronze in pandemic reporting for "Coronavirus: Economic contagion is already rippling through Asia." Published in January 2020, this feature by Marwaan Macan-Markar, Akane Okutsu, Cliff Venzon and William Yang wove together reporting from five countries in the early weeks of the outbreak.

The April 23, 2020 issue "Life in Lockdown" also won bronze for magazine cover design. MinJung Kim served as the art director.

This year's competition for the Asian Media Awards consisted of 34 media companies from nine countries.

WAN-IFRA has 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries, according to its website.