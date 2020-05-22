Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on June 1 will reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies.

The change will add 16 new issues, including Chinaese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, in place of 15 outgoing constituents, which include South Korean supermarket operator Lotte Shopping.

Detailed information about the change will be posted on the Nikkei Asia Indexes website.

The index components are selected from listed companies in 10 Asian countries and regions, based on factors such as market capitalization, trading value, revenue growth and percentage of shares available for trading. The index is designed to be used for financial products. Nikkei changes the constituents every June.

(Nikkei)