Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on June 1 will reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies.

Chinese online search company Baidu will be among 26 stocks joining the index, while 18 others -- including Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems -- will be removed.

The index comprises listed companies in 10 Asian markets based on factors such as market capitalization, trading value, revenue growth and percentage of public shares.

Nikkei reevaluates constituents every June. The number of stocks in Nikkei Asia300 is currently 292, as seven Chinese listings were removed in February in consideration of a U.S. presidential executive order prohibiting U.S. individuals or entities from investing in any "Communist Chinese military company."

The number will total 300 after the change.

(Nikkei)