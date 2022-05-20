ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

Taiwan's Unimicron one of 26 new constituents in key market indicator

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will on June 1 reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which is made up of 300 growing listed Asian companies and is designed to be used by financial products.

The reshuffle will see 26 stocks, including Taiwanese printed circuit board maker Unimicron, added to the index, and the same number of other stocks, including China's China Southern Airlines, removed.

The constituents of the index are reviewed in June every year based on data such as market capitalization, trading value, sales growth and free float ratio. The periodic review covers listed companies in 10 Asian markets.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei Asia indexes website.

(Nikkei)

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close