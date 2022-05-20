Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will on June 1 reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which is made up of 300 growing listed Asian companies and is designed to be used by financial products.

The reshuffle will see 26 stocks, including Taiwanese printed circuit board maker Unimicron, added to the index, and the same number of other stocks, including China's China Southern Airlines, removed.

The constituents of the index are reviewed in June every year based on data such as market capitalization, trading value, sales growth and free float ratio. The periodic review covers listed companies in 10 Asian markets.

(Nikkei)