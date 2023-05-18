Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on June 1 will reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies.

The change will add 20 new issues, including Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio, in place of 20 outgoing constituents, which include Ayala Land of the Philippines.

The index components are selected from listed companies in 10 Asian countries and regions based on market capitalization, trading value, revenue growth, percentage of shares available for trading and other factors.

The index is designed to be used for financial products. Nikkei changes the constituents every June.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.