ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

Chinese EV maker Nio to be one of 20 new constituents

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on June 1 will reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies.

The change will add 20 new issues, including Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio, in place of 20 outgoing constituents, which include Ayala Land of the Philippines.

The index components are selected from listed companies in 10 Asian countries and regions based on market capitalization, trading value, revenue growth, percentage of shares available for trading and other factors.

The index is designed to be used for financial products. Nikkei changes the constituents every June.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.

Read Next

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close