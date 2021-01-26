ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index to drop 7 Chinese stocks

No issues to be added after removal of China Telecommunications, CNOOC, others

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will eliminate seven constituent stocks from the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies and is designed for use by financial products, effective Feb. 2.

The seven constituents are: China Telecommunications, China United Network Communications, CNOOC, China Mobile Communications, China Railway Construction, CRRC and China Communications Construction.

These constituents are removed because it is becoming difficult for U.S. financial institutions to trade these stocks as a U.S. Presidential Executive Order prohibiting U.S. persons from investing in "Communist Chinese Military Companies" took effect on Jan. 11.

In accordance with the calculation rules for the index, no stock will be added to the index for this removal even if the number of constituents will fall below 300. The number will be back to 300 at the annual periodic review at the beginning of June.

(Nikkei)

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close