Nikkei Climate 1.5°C Target Index ends at 27,231 yen after first day

Number of benchmark-tied indices with low-environmental impact stocks grows

TOKYO -- On May 30, Nikkei Inc. began calculating and publishing the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index, which is composed of stocks that contribute to decarbonization.

The index closed on Monday at 27,231 yen, up 605 yen from an estimate of the closing value from the previous weekend.

Globally, a growing number of benchmark-tied indices are composed of stocks with low environmental impact. They will be the target of index-linked passive money and look set to increase investments related to decarbonization.

The index is based on constituents of the Nikkei 225 and selects stocks according to the Paris-aligned Benchmarks, the index regulations of the European Union aimed at attaining the goals of the Paris climate agreement. It was developed with U.S. investment technology and advisory company Wilshire.

The closing price of the Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index will be posted on the Nikkei indexes website.

