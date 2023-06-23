Nikkei, Dentsu win Cannes Lions gold medal for Well-being Initiative

CANNES, France -- The Well-being Initiative, promoted by Japan's Nikkei newspaper and advertising agency Dentsu as a new index to measure wealth, has won a gold award in the category of Creative Business Transformation at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, the world's biggest advertising festival.

The category recognizes innovative programs to change the way of doing business.

In March 2021, Nikkei established the initiative with Well-being for Planet Earth -- a Tokyo-based public interest incorporated foundation -- and other companies to spread the concept of the Well-being Index (GDW for Gross Domestic Well-Being) to measure wealth by taking the state of physical health and mental happiness into account as a supplementary index for gross domestic product.

The award was given on Thursday to recognize a series of activities to encourage business corporations to promote "well-being management" and provide advice to the government.

Justin Peyton, jury president for the category, voiced hope that the initiative's activities will spread on a global basis. The initiative also won the silver medal in the public relations category.

The Well-being Index measures wealth by using physical health and mental happiness as a supplementary index for gross domestic product.

The annual festival is held in June to choose winners of the Grand Prix, gold, silver and bronze awards from programs submitted by companies and organizations around the world in 30 categories, which also include film and design. Created in 1954, it marks its 70th anniversary this year.

Formerly the Cannes International Advertising Festival, the event adopted its current name in 2011. Along with the Cannes Film Festival, it is an internationally known event held in the French resort town.