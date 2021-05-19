Nikkei High Yield REIT Index constituents to be reshuffled

TOKYO -- Nikkei will add LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT and CRE Logistics REIT to the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index on May 31. Hoshino Resorts REIT will be removed from the index.

The Nikkei High Yield REIT Index constituents are being reshuffled after the first review since Nikkei started calculating and publishing the index on July 20, 2020. Such a review will take place in May every year.

There are now 34 Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed constituents on the index, rather than the 35 that were meant to be included because of a merger between two in February. After the reshuffle, the index will again be composed of 35 constituents.

(Nikkei)