Nikkei High Yield REIT Index constituents to be reshuffled

Sankei Real Estate and Nippon Building Fund will be added on May 31

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. will add Sankei Real Estate and Nippon Building Fund to the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index on May 31. Japan Logistics Fund will be removed from the index on the same day.

Nikkei started calculating and publishing the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index on July 20, 2020. The index, which consists of 35 Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed constituents, is reviewed in May every year.

One constituent was removed from the index in September 2021, as expected dividends were not determined. After the reshuffle, the index will again be composed of 35 constituents.

(Nikkei)

