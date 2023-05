TOKYO -- Nikkei will add Invincible Investment to the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index on May 31. Tokyu REIT will be removed from the index.

Nikkei started calculating and publishing the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index on July 20, 2020. The index, which consists of 35 Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed constituents, is reviewed in May every year.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei High Yield REIT Index web page.