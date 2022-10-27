ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Announcements

Nikkei Stock Index 300 to remove Hitachi Metals from constituents

Maruichi Steel Tube will be added as replacement

| Japan

TOKYO -- Nikkei announced on Thursday that it will remove Hitachi Metals from the constituent stocks of the Nikkei Stock Index 300, or Nikkei 300, on Nov. 10. Maruichi Steel Tube will be added as a replacement then.

A takeover bid for Hitachi Metals by a coalition of U.S. and Japanese funds led by Bain Capital was passed earlier this week. Nikkei has decided that there is a very high possibility that the company will be delisted in the future.

Nikkei also decided to remove Hitachi Metals from the Nikkei 500 Stock Average, or Nikkei 500, on Nov. 10 by the same reason. Systena will be added as a replacement then.

(Nikkei)

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close