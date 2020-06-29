Nikkei and TSE formally decide to delay review of two indexes

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. and the Tokyo Stock Exchange announced on Monday that they have made a final decision to postpone their periodic review of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index for fiscal 2020 by three months.

The assessment will now be conducted on Nov. 30, instead of the usual end of August. The final decision by Nikkei and TSE comes after they publicly solicited opinions about the proposed delay for one month between May 22 and June 21.

Nikkei and TSE said in a joint statement that they made the final decision after taking into consideration opinions submitted during the "Index Consultation" period and deciding that the proposal had received sufficient support.

Issues that make up the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index are periodically reviewed based on earnings reports, internal control reports and corporate governance reports submitted by the end-of-June base date.

But many companies have delayed announcing their financial results due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the Financial Services Agency has also postponed the deadline for companies to submit securities reports and internal control reports until the end of September.

The periodic review of the two indexes for fiscal 2020 will be conducted based on earnings reports and other documents submitted by the end of September, instead of by the usual end of June.

(Nikkei)