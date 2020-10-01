ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nikkei average closed at 23,185.12 on Thursday

Wednesday's last price was used after tech glitch incapacitated trade of Tokyo stocks

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was incapacitated by a system glitch on Thursday.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Nikkei Stock Average's close on Wednesday will be treated as Thursday's, after the trading of stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was halted for the whole day due to a system glitch, Nikkei announced on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 index closed at 23,185.12 points, a level that will also be applied to the opening, day-high and day-low for Thursday.

Nikkei reshuffled the component stocks for the Nikkei Average on Thursday and was planning to begin calculating the value of the index with a new divisor. However, Nikkei was not able to do so since the trading of all stocks were halted for the whole day. The index will be calculated with the new devisor when trade resumes normally. 

(Nikkei)

