Nikkei changes extraordinary replacement rules

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on Monday changed its extraordinary replacement rules for components of the Nikkei Stock Average.

Previously, once a stock was designated to be delisted, it was deleted on the following business day and replaced by another one. From now on, it will be replaced five business days later.

After soliciting opinions from users, Nikkei determined the change to be widely approved.

Also, in cases where a component of the Nikkei average is designated as a "security under supervision" and future delisting seems certain, the stock may then be replaced before the component is designated for removal.

In this case, the announcement will be made about two weeks before the replacement takes place.

Nikkei will post details of the replacement rules for the Nikkei Average on Nikkei Indexes.

(Nikkei)