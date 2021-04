TOKYO -- The final value of the Nikkei Stock Average Dividend Point Index in 2020 fell 42.62 points from a year earlier to 415.03 in the first year-on-year drop in 11 years, Nikkei Inc. said Thursday.

The index, also known as the Nikkei 225 DP, is based on the dividends an investor would receive for holding a share in every Nikkei 225 constituent company for a calendar year. The final value of the 2020 index was determined after all 2020 dividends were set at the end of March.