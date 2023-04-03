ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Announcements

Nikkei dividend index hit another record high in 2022

Nikkei 225 DP jumped 110.88 points to 600.04

| Japan

The final value of the Nikkei Stock Average Dividend Point Index in 2022 jumped 110.88 points from a year earlier to 600.04, marking a record high for the second straight year, Nikkei Inc. said on Monday.

The index, also known as the Nikkei 225 DP, is based on the dividends an investor would receive for holding a share in every Nikkei 225 constituent company for a calendar year. The final value of the 2022 index was determined after all dividends for the year were set at the end of March.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.

Latest On Announcements

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close