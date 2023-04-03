Nikkei dividend index hit another record high in 2022

The final value of the Nikkei Stock Average Dividend Point Index in 2022 jumped 110.88 points from a year earlier to 600.04, marking a record high for the second straight year, Nikkei Inc. said on Monday.

The index, also known as the Nikkei 225 DP, is based on the dividends an investor would receive for holding a share in every Nikkei 225 constituent company for a calendar year. The final value of the 2022 index was determined after all dividends for the year were set at the end of March.

For more details, please visit the Nikkei indexes website.